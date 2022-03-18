McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] Revenue clocked in at $136.50 million, down -2.76% YTD: What’s Next?

McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE: MUX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.78% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.75%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that McEwen Mining Provides 2022 Guidance.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to provide production and cost guidance for 2022. We are estimating production of 153,000 to 172,000 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) in 2022. Cash costs and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per GEO sold for 2022 from our 100%-owned mines (Gold Bar and Fox) are expected to be in the range $1,310-1,410 and $1,570-1,690, respectively. At San José, production is estimated to be 69,500 to 77,500 GEOs at an AISC per GEO sold of $1,330-1,370.

Over the last 12 months, MUX stock dropped by -23.04%. The one-year McEwen Mining Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.52.

The market cap for the stock reached $408.17 million, with 459.24 million shares outstanding and 390.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, MUX stock reached a trading volume of 2983412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for McEwen Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2019, representing the official price target for McEwen Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McEwen Mining Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

MUX Stock Performance Analysis:

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.75. With this latest performance, MUX shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8618, while it was recorded at 0.8367 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0726 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McEwen Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.43 and a Gross Margin at -9.94. McEwen Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.87.

McEwen Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92 million, or 25.60% of MUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,730,953, which is approximately -8.903% of the company’s market cap and around 18.22% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,281,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.38 million in MUX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.85 million in MUX stock with ownership of nearly -3.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McEwen Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE:MUX] by around 10,952,826 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 14,095,973 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 87,272,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,321,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,280,862 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 846,179 shares during the same period.