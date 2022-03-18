Market cap of TotalEnergies SE [TTE] reaches 133.67B – now what?

TotalEnergies SE [NYSE: TTE] gained 1.36% or 0.68 points to close at $50.79 with a heavy trading volume of 3794655 shares. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Director/PDMR Shareholding.

Notification and Public Disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities.

It opened the trading session at $50.69, the shares rose to $51.35 and dropped to $50.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTE points out that the company has recorded 10.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, TTE reached to a volume of 3794655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TotalEnergies SE [TTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTE shares is $68.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for TotalEnergies SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for TotalEnergies SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TotalEnergies SE is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTE in the course of the last twelve months was 26.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for TTE stock

TotalEnergies SE [TTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, TTE shares dropped by -11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.25 for TotalEnergies SE [TTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.84, while it was recorded at 50.06 for the last single week of trading, and 49.12 for the last 200 days.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TotalEnergies SE [TTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +13.44. TotalEnergies SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Return on Total Capital for TTE is now 13.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TotalEnergies SE [TTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.77. Additionally, TTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.09.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.TotalEnergies SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TotalEnergies SE go to 38.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TotalEnergies SE [TTE]

There are presently around $7,865 million, or 6.10% of TTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTE stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 24,969,620, which is approximately 4.307% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,016,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in TTE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $498.69 million in TTE stock with ownership of nearly 1.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TotalEnergies SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in TotalEnergies SE [NYSE:TTE] by around 13,076,832 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 10,262,489 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 133,606,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,945,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTE stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,484,668 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,042,565 shares during the same period.