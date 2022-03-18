Market cap of Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] reaches 3.18M – now what?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] plunged by -$1.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.51 during the day while it closed the day at $0.50. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Tantech Prices $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase Common Shares.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 common shares and prefunded warrants to purchase common shares (the “Offering”), with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $10.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The pre-funded warrants are offered at the same $0.50 price per share as the common shares, less the $0.001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital and other business opportunities.

In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase an additional 15.0% of common shares at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. If this option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds of the over-allotment would be approximately $11.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.

Tantech Holdings Ltd stock has also loss -74.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TANH stock has declined by -90.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -93.44% and lost -89.16% year-on date.

The market cap for TANH stock reached $3.18 million, with 63.99 million shares outstanding and 31.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 168.53K shares, TANH reached a trading volume of 17116579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 0.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

TANH stock trade performance evaluation

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -74.44. With this latest performance, TANH shares dropped by -82.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.00 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8341, while it was recorded at 1.5197 for the last single week of trading, and 6.9617 for the last 200 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +10.59. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.42.

Return on Total Capital for TANH is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.40. Additionally, TANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] managed to generate an average of -$90,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.80% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 618,780, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.66% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 120,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in TANH stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $13000.0 in TANH stock with ownership of nearly -25.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 742,404 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 62,189 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 47,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 757,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 742,404 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 35,558 shares during the same period.