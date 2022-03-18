Market cap of Kidpik Corp. [PIK] reaches 36.05M – now what?

Kidpik Corp. [NASDAQ: PIK] closed the trading session at $4.75 on 03/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.07, while the highest price level was $6.19. The company report on March 17, 2022 that KIDPIK Teams Up with Disney to Celebrate the Release of Cheaper by the Dozen on Disney+.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“kidpik” or the “Company”) has teamed up with Disney in celebration of the release of Disney’s Cheaper by the Dozen, a fresh take on the classic film, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. The film is set to release on March 18, 2022 streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Cheaper by the Dozen tells the heart-warming story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers: Zoey, Paul, Deja, Ella, DJ, Harley, Haresh, Luca, Luna, Bronx, Bailey and Seth. While managing their family business and getting their kids off to school, the Bakers seem to always find themselves in hilarious situations, such as competing in impromptu dance offs at basketball games and learning the latest TikTok moves from one of the family’s two sets of twins. The fun yet hectic daily routine of families is what KIDPIK strives to streamline by helping parents with expertly styled, head-to-toe outfits curated for their child and delivered to their door.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.24 percent and weekly performance of 171.43 percent. The stock has performed 18.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, PIK reached to a volume of 121734722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kidpik Corp. [PIK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIK shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kidpik Corp. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 135.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

PIK stock trade performance evaluation

Kidpik Corp. [PIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 171.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.99 for Kidpik Corp. [PIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.3000, while it was recorded at 2.2800 for the last single week of trading.

Kidpik Corp. [PIK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kidpik Corp. [PIK] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.64 and a Gross Margin at +57.96. Kidpik Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -497.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.88.

Kidpik Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Kidpik Corp. [PIK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.90% of PIK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIK stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 103,880, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.20% of the total institutional ownership; PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 45,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83000.0 in PIK stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $55000.0 in PIK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Kidpik Corp. [NASDAQ:PIK] by around 199,846 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 199,846 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.