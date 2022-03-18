Market cap of Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] reaches 560.75M – now what?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] gained 7.02% on the last trading session, reaching $5.49 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Heron Therapeutics Announces Approval of ZYNRELEF® by Health Canada for the Management of Postoperative Pain.

– ZYNRELEF is the first and only extended-release local anesthetic approved by Health Canada -.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced that Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance (NOC) to commercialize ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam extended-release solution) for instillation into the surgical wound for postoperative analgesia after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy, and total knee arthroplasty surgical procedures. Based on prior agreements with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Heron already has clinical studies underway, which we plan to submit to Health Canada to expand the indication statement.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. represents 102.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $560.75 million with the latest information. HRTX stock price has been found in the range of $4.965 to $5.495.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, HRTX reached a trading volume of 2906415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

Trading performance analysis for HRTX stock

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -37.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 5.01 for the last single week of trading, and 10.68 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -250.42 and a Gross Margin at +46.70. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -255.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.95.

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]

There are presently around $604 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 11,967,465, which is approximately -0.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,609,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.29 million in HRTX stocks shares; and UBS OCONNOR LLC, currently with $42.45 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly 24.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 15,493,136 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 6,636,487 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 95,550,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,680,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,671,369 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,200,940 shares during the same period.