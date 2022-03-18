Market Analysts see ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gaining to $73. Time to buy?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $57.87 during the day while it closed the day at $57.43. The company report on March 15, 2022 that ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck Wins 2022 Sam Blackman Award from Technology Association of Oregon.

Will Be Recognized at Oregon Technology Awards on Tuesday, May 3.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that Founder and CEO Henry Schuck has been selected by Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) as the 2022 Sam Blackman Award Winner.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 8.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZI stock has declined by -10.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.75% and lost -10.55% year-on date.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $23.16 billion, with 390.77 million shares outstanding and 240.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 4206931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $77.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $82 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $65, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZI shares from 85 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 83.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ZI stock trade performance evaluation

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.34. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.48, while it was recorded at 53.01 for the last single week of trading, and 59.17 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 30.47%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,096 million, or 85.30% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: TA ASSOCIATES, L.P. with ownership of 45,800,086, which is approximately -17.992% of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 44,278,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 billion in ZI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.5 billion in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 27.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 63,885,896 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 53,902,612 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 217,582,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,371,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,406,359 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 14,456,585 shares during the same period.