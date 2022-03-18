Market Analysts see Target Corporation [TGT] gaining to $295. Time to buy?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] price surged by 2.34 percent to reach at $5.04. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Target Tests First Net Zero Energy Store.

Retailer announces most sustainable store yet, which will test innovations that generate renewable energy and reduce emissions .

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its most sustainable store to date, as the site will generate more renewable energy than it needs annually to operate and will test multiple innovations to reduce the building’s emissions. The Vista, California, store’s retrofit and new features will inform Target’s investments in new stores and remodel programs that support its long-term growth and help guide the retailer’s efforts to achieve its sustainability goals.

A sum of 3646578 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.32M shares. Target Corporation shares reached a high of $220.90 and dropped to a low of $214.48 until finishing in the latest session at $220.63.

The one-year TGT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.7. The average equity rating for TGT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $278.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $270 to $261. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $278 to $294, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TGT shares from 260 to 252.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 7.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

TGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Target Corporation [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 214.94, while it was recorded at 213.46 for the last single week of trading, and 237.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Target Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TGT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 14.02%.

Target Corporation [TGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $82,003 million, or 84.00% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,664,160, which is approximately -0.499% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,463,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.51 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.74 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly 0.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1,141 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 17,774,983 shares. Additionally, 862 investors decreased positions by around 22,164,709 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 340,424,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,364,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 265 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,829,381 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,805,242 shares during the same period.