Market Analysts see Mastercard Incorporated [MA] gaining to $448. Time to buy?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] traded at a high on 03/16/22, posting a 2.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $344.68. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Mastercard Drives Scale of Buy Now, Pay Later with Raft of New Partners.

Notable brands help further expand Mastercard Installments BNPL program; gives consumers greater flexibility, transparency and payment choice wherever they shop.

Mastercard today announced a growing list of leading partners, including BNPL specialists and globally recognized brands, further expanding Mastercard Installments, the unique BNPL program that delivers greater choice at checkout, both in-store and online.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4336690 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mastercard Incorporated stands at 2.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.51%.

The market cap for MA stock reached $336.92 billion, with 982.00 million shares outstanding and 864.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 4336690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $430.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $400 to $445, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MA stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MA shares from 428 to 453.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 12.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 46.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MA stock performed recently?

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.39 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 360.96, while it was recorded at 331.53 for the last single week of trading, and 357.78 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.94. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 126.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.38.

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 25.24%.

Insider trade positions for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

There are presently around $250,237 million, or 77.70% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,152,808, which is approximately -0.087% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,712,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.01 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.9 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly 4.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,455 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 51,529,369 shares. Additionally, 973 investors decreased positions by around 41,624,730 shares, while 328 investors held positions by with 653,823,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 746,977,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 315 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,796,477 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 8,848,430 shares during the same period.