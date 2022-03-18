Market Analysts see Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] jumped around 0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.22 at the close of the session, up 7.38%. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Hyliion Names Commercial Transportation Industry Veteran Cheri Lantz as Chief Strategy Officer.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial semi-trucks, has announced that Cheri Lantz has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock is now -31.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HYLN Stock saw the intraday high of $4.22 and lowest of $3.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.92, which means current price is +26.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, HYLN reached a trading volume of 3740869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $7, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on HYLN stock. On October 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HYLN shares from 14 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3662.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

How has HYLN stock performed recently?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, HYLN shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.09 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.34, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 7.58 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.40 and a Current Ratio set at 25.40.

Insider trade positions for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]

There are presently around $180 million, or 30.60% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,926,818, which is approximately 1.684% of the company’s market cap and around 24.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,842,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.75 million in HYLN stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $12.65 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly 19.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 9,545,661 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 3,764,741 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 32,600,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,910,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,811,104 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 863,781 shares during the same period.