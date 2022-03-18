Market Analysts see bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] closed the trading session at $5.00 on 03/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.60, while the highest price level was $5.12.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.95 percent and weekly performance of 11.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, BLUE reached to a volume of 4035700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $10.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $25 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $11, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on BLUE stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BLUE shares from 26 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19.

BLUE stock trade performance evaluation

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.61. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -26.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.55 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.77, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 16.80 for the last 200 days.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -15322.36 and a Gross Margin at -1000.66. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15364.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.38.

bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $275 million, or 84.80% of BLUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,617,310, which is approximately 70.412% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,233,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.0 million in BLUE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $28.86 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly -11.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in bluebird bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 11,144,938 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 5,336,774 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 41,954,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,436,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,029,994 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,735,989 shares during the same period.