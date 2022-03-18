Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Revenue clocked in at $94.61 billion, down -9.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] jumped around 3.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $234.38 at the close of the session, up 1.32%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Lowe’s Plants the Seed for Spring with New Digital and In-Store Experiences.

With the best in spring products, locally and regionally sourced live goods in the Garden Center, and new in-store and virtual experiences including SpringFest – Lowe’s offers a fresh way to enjoy the season .

With new homeownership continuing to rise, spring offers many possibilities. A sought-after spring destination, Lowe’s is creating new ways for customers to ‘seed spring,’ including the return of Lowe’s SpringFest event, enhanced in-store experiences and workshops, breakthrough values on top spring products and a special initiative to bring more plants into the world leading up to Earth Day.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock is now -9.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LOW Stock saw the intraday high of $234.41 and lowest of $228.315 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 263.31, which means current price is +13.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 3319868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $275.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on LOW stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 290 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 6.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 61.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has LOW stock performed recently?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 231.11, while it was recorded at 229.10 for the last single week of trading, and 219.24 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.56 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 14.45%.

Insider trade positions for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $116,742 million, or 76.70% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,697,261, which is approximately -2.157% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,706,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.8 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.14 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly 0.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,100 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 23,273,419 shares. Additionally, 1,056 investors decreased positions by around 31,348,911 shares, while 318 investors held positions by with 450,034,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,656,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 357 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,247,272 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,039,219 shares during the same period.