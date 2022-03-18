Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell -23.13% so far this year. What now?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.88% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.36%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Lennar’s Q1 2022 Operating Performance Reflects Continued Strength in the Housing Market.

Net earnings per diluted share were $1.69 ($2.70, excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments).

Net earnings were $503.6 million ($800.2 million, excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments).

Over the last 12 months, LEN stock dropped by -5.65%. The one-year Lennar Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.11. The average equity rating for LEN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.77 billion, with 301.24 million shares outstanding and 266.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, LEN stock reached a trading volume of 3537427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $127.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.94.

LEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, LEN shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.18 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.84, while it was recorded at 86.80 for the last single week of trading, and 100.66 for the last 200 days.

LEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

Lennar Corporation [LEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,511 million, or 96.00% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,650,363, which is approximately -1.016% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,712,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in LEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.38 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -18.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 441 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 13,304,531 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 22,755,244 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 206,974,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,034,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,928,671 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,259,279 shares during the same period.