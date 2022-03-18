Lake Street lifts SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ: SEAC] jumped around 0.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.37 at the close of the session, up 21.24%. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Triller, Who Recently Announced a Go-Public Transaction With Nasdaq Listed SEAC, Introduces Trillerverz 5 ‘Lineage of Greatness’ Featuring Legendary Boxing Families and an Iconic Verzuz Battle.

Trillerverz 5 at the Forum Brings Together the Biggest Names in Entertainment on One Stage.

In December 2021, Triller entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp., and its common stock will be listed on Nasdaq, subject to completion of the conditions listed in the S4, which was filed on 2.22.2022 by SeaChange (NASD: SEAC).

SeaChange International Inc. stock is now -14.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SEAC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.395 and lowest of $1.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.44, which means current price is +35.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.43M shares, SEAC reached a trading volume of 6646368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAC shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for SeaChange International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2019, representing the official price target for SeaChange International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $4, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on SEAC stock. On December 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SEAC shares from 4 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaChange International Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has SEAC stock performed recently?

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.10. With this latest performance, SEAC shares gained by 16.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.15 for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2452, while it was recorded at 1.1640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1346 for the last 200 days.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.11 and a Gross Margin at +39.64. SeaChange International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.91.

Return on Total Capital for SEAC is now -42.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.95. Additionally, SEAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] managed to generate an average of -$142,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.SeaChange International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]

There are presently around $6 million, or 10.20% of SEAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,705,129, which is approximately -0.14% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 556,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.63 million in SEAC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.51 million in SEAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaChange International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ:SEAC] by around 876,849 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,065,993 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,058,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,000,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 558,136 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,357,018 shares during the same period.