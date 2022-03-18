KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Fiserv Inc. [FISV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] price surged by 1.77 percent to reach at $1.74. The company report on March 17, 2022 that MONETA Wins Celent Model Bank 2022 Award for Card Modernisation Initiative with Fiserv.

Shift to an outsourced SaaS approach anticipated to reduce operational costs by 30% while furthering bank’s digital transformation strategy.

MONETA Money Bank, one of the largest banks in the Czech Republic, has won a Celent Model Bank 2022 Retail Payments Transformation award for its card modernisation initiative. The strategically planned and precisely executed initiative, undertaken with Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, will enable the bank to cut operating costs by 30% within five years and further its digital transformation.

A sum of 3243135 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.03M shares. Fiserv Inc. shares reached a high of $100.20 and dropped to a low of $97.70 until finishing in the latest session at $100.04.

The one-year FISV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.71. The average equity rating for FISV stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $129.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $120 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FISV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.05, while it was recorded at 96.39 for the last single week of trading, and 106.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiserv Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

FISV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 15.55%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,783 million, or 93.10% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,540,583, which is approximately -0.053% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 44,832,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.41 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.96 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -6.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 666 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 54,402,139 shares. Additionally, 664 investors decreased positions by around 61,908,640 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 481,686,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 597,997,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,144,527 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 8,661,507 shares during the same period.