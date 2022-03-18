JP Morgan lifts GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] loss -0.10% or -0.01 points to close at $10.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3065940 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that GrafTech Announces CEO David Rintoul’s Planned Retirement.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (“GrafTech” or the “Company”) announced today that David J. Rintoul has informed the Company of his intent to retire as Chief Executive Officer and President and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), effective as of the end of June 2022, or such later time as a successor has been appointed to ensure a smooth transition.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank David for his dedicated service to GrafTech since the Company went public in 2018,” said Denis Turcotte, Chair of GrafTech’s Board. “We are grateful to David for his strong leadership on behalf of all stakeholders and wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement.”.

It opened the trading session at $10.05, the shares rose to $10.20 and dropped to $9.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EAF points out that the company has recorded -6.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, EAF reached to a volume of 3065940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $12.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for GrafTech International Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 112.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for EAF stock

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, EAF shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.36, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 11.14 for the last 200 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.44 and a Gross Margin at +48.57. GrafTech International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.86.

GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]

There are presently around $2,541 million, or 98.30% of EAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 63,828,253, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,688,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.15 million in EAF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $128.11 million in EAF stock with ownership of nearly 1.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrafTech International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF] by around 17,271,435 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 19,342,763 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 214,966,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,580,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAF stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,941,851 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,160,498 shares during the same period.