Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] is 7.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.62 during the day while it closed the day at $12.57. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, today announced that management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:.

Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 7.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IRWD stock has inclined by 10.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.06% and gained 7.80% year-on date.

The market cap for IRWD stock reached $2.00 billion, with 163.30 million shares outstanding and 156.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 3276068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

IRWD stock trade performance evaluation

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.25. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 15.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.90 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.22, while it was recorded at 12.02 for the last single week of trading, and 12.19 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,131 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 17,300,305, which is approximately -1.147% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 16,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.6 million in IRWD stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $199.97 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly -4.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 10,683,019 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 16,547,854 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 146,053,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,284,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,729,802 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,283,415 shares during the same period.