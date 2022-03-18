Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] Stock trading around $33.18 per share: What’s Next?

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [AMEX: INDO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.90%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Indonesia Energy Mobilizes Drilling Rig to Commence Drilling of Two Back-to-Back Production Wells at Kruh Block.

New production anticipated to bring IEC to cash flow positive operations .

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American: INDO) (IEC), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced that the company has mobilized the drilling rig to drill 2 back-to-back producing wells (named the K-27 and K-28 well) at its 63,000-acre Kruh Block.

Over the last 12 months, INDO stock rose by 369.97%. The one-year Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -121.2. The average equity rating for INDO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $246.86 million, with 7.43 million shares outstanding and 1.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.35M shares, INDO stock reached a trading volume of 7531486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDO shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is set at 10.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 123.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

INDO Stock Performance Analysis:

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.90. With this latest performance, INDO shares gained by 637.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 589.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 369.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.36, while it was recorded at 27.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] shares currently have an operating margin of -367.01 and a Gross Margin at -37.15. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -350.96.

Return on Total Capital for INDO is now -43.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.03. Additionally, INDO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] Insider Position Details

Positions in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [AMEX:INDO] by around 10 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 19,873 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 19,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INDO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 19,873 shares during the same period.