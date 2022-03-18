Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $9

Humanigen Inc. [NASDAQ: HGEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 32.95% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.23%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Humanigen Reports Year-End 2021 Financial Results.

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (Humanigen), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called “cytokine storm” with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, and announced corporate objectives for 2022.

Cameron Durrant, chairman and chief executive officer of Humanigen stated, “We initiated the development of lenzilumab, or LENZ®, in May 2020 as a treatment for hypoxic COVID-19 patients. The virus and the treatment landscape continue to evolve. We believe that COVID-19 will become a serious endemic disease and will continue to impact society, healthcare systems and patients and that, if authorized or approved by regulatory agencies, LENZ, a variant-agnostic immunomodulatory antibody, could address a significant unmet need in COVID-19 for the foreseeable future. Humanigen made significant progress in developing lenzilumab over the last year, highlighted by the completion of our phase 3 study of lenzilumab in COVID-19, LIVE-AIR, and the publication of positive results from the study in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, a world-renowned, peer-reviewed journal.”.

Over the last 12 months, HGEN stock dropped by -81.35%. The one-year Humanigen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.65. The average equity rating for HGEN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $226.73 million, with 63.14 million shares outstanding and 51.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, HGEN stock reached a trading volume of 4659627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HGEN shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Humanigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $36 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Humanigen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humanigen Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.98.

HGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.23. With this latest performance, HGEN shares gained by 90.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.43 for Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 9.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Humanigen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6474.88. Humanigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6582.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,165.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -339.62.

Humanigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

HGEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humanigen Inc. go to 12.50%.

Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77 million, or 45.40% of HGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HGEN stocks are: VALIANT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,888,607, which is approximately -2.624% of the company’s market cap and around 21.12% of the total institutional ownership; MURCHINSON LTD., holding 4,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.74 million in HGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.73 million in HGEN stock with ownership of nearly 8.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Humanigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Humanigen Inc. [NASDAQ:HGEN] by around 10,303,289 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 10,316,225 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,791,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,411,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HGEN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,957,252 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 997,523 shares during the same period.