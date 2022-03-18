Hovde Group lifts Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE: ORCC] closed the trading session at $14.52 on 03/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.2399, while the highest price level was $14.58. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Full Year Results and Fourth Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.35 and NAV Per Share of $15.08.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the “Company”) today reported net investment income of $137.9 million, or $0.35 per share, and net income of $174.0 million, or $0.44 per share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Reported net asset value per share was $15.08 at December 31, 2021 as compared to $14.95 at September 30, 2021.

“2021 was a milestone year for us,” commented Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation. “We fully deployed our portfolio, increased our leverage to comfortably within our target range, maintained very strong credit performance and continued to optimize our balance sheet. It culminated in our highest quarterly net investment income for the year, representing an annualized ROE of approximately 9%. We’re extremely pleased with this quarter’s results and we look forward to continuing to deliver for our shareholders in 2022.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.54 percent and weekly performance of 0.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, ORCC reached to a volume of 3121368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCC shares is $15.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13.50 to $15, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on ORCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

ORCC stock trade performance evaluation

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, ORCC shares dropped by -1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.62, while it was recorded at 14.37 for the last single week of trading, and 14.47 for the last 200 days.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +87.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.03. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +64.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.08.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,394 million, or 43.30% of ORCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCC stocks are: REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA with ownership of 32,157,815, which is approximately -14.236% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND E, holding 28,737,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.81 million in ORCC stocks shares; and STRS OHIO, currently with $134.03 million in ORCC stock with ownership of nearly 2.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owl Rock Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE:ORCC] by around 13,158,207 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 15,633,839 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 138,297,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,089,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,105,802 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 8,170,974 shares during the same period.