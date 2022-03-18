Guess’ Inc. [GES] Stock trading around $21.15 per share: What’s Next?

Guess’ Inc. [NYSE: GES] price surged by 9.30 percent to reach at $1.8. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Guess?, Inc. Comments on Legion Partners’ Withhold Campaign.

Believes Legion’s Withhold Campaign is Irresponsible and Uninformed.

Guess? Shareholders Are Not Required to Take Action at this Time.

A sum of 2814982 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 989.65K shares. Guess’ Inc. shares reached a high of $21.29 and dropped to a low of $19.37 until finishing in the latest session at $21.15.

The one-year GES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.25. The average equity rating for GES stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Guess’ Inc. [GES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GES shares is $34.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GES stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Guess’ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $27 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Guess’ Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $24, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on GES stock. On June 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GES shares from 7 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guess’ Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.02.

GES Stock Performance Analysis:

Guess’ Inc. [GES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.16. With this latest performance, GES shares dropped by -9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.13 for Guess’ Inc. [GES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.50, while it was recorded at 18.71 for the last single week of trading, and 22.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guess’ Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guess’ Inc. [GES] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.76 and a Gross Margin at +36.81. Guess’ Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.34.

Return on Total Capital for GES is now 0.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guess’ Inc. [GES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.17. Additionally, GES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 182.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guess’ Inc. [GES] managed to generate an average of -$7,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Guess’ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

GES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guess’ Inc. go to 4.40%.

Guess’ Inc. [GES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $843 million, or 68.70% of GES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GES stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,416,630, which is approximately 2.514% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,370,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.58 million in GES stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $75.86 million in GES stock with ownership of nearly -2.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guess’ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Guess’ Inc. [NYSE:GES] by around 6,536,011 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 5,540,995 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 31,476,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,553,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GES stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,406,384 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,292,151 shares during the same period.