Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] – find out why.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE: WSM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.41% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.73%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces a 10% quarterly dividend increase and a new $1.5 billion stock repurchase authorization.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a 10% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.78 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 27, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2022. The Board of Directors also approved a new $1.5 billion stock repurchase authorization, which supersedes the approximately $750 million that remains outstanding under the company’s current stock repurchase authorization.

“Our impressive finish to fiscal 2021, our strong liquidity position, and our operating cash flows have allowed us to increase our quarterly dividend, and to authorize a new stock repurchase program of $1.5 billion,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These actions reflect our commitment to execution and the resulting return of value to our shareholders.”.

Over the last 12 months, WSM stock dropped by -0.54%. The one-year Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.01. The average equity rating for WSM stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.72 billion, with 74.01 million shares outstanding and 72.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, WSM stock reached a trading volume of 5036356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSM shares is $186.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $219 to $202. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WSM stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WSM shares from 220 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is set at 7.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

WSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.73. With this latest performance, WSM shares gained by 4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.70 for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.71, while it was recorded at 149.48 for the last single week of trading, and 169.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Williams-Sonoma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.02. Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Total Capital for WSM is now 31.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.91. Additionally, WSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] managed to generate an average of $32,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

WSM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. go to 14.70%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,874 million, or 98.80% of WSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,698,131, which is approximately -1.584% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,564,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in WSM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $879.91 million in WSM stock with ownership of nearly 18.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE:WSM] by around 5,748,597 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 4,888,076 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 60,692,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,328,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSM stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,512,071 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 905,102 shares during the same period.