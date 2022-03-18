For PagerDuty Inc. [PD], Analyst sees a drop to $40. What next?

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] closed the trading session at $32.45 on 03/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.04, while the highest price level was $32.47. The company report on March 16, 2022 that PagerDuty Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $78.5 million.

Fourth quarter GAAP operating loss of $27.2 million, non-GAAP operating loss of $2.5 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.62 percent and weekly performance of 10.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, PD reached to a volume of 6416344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PagerDuty Inc. [PD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $52.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for PagerDuty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $35 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for PagerDuty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $59, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on PD stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PD shares from 50 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagerDuty Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34.

PD stock trade performance evaluation

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.07. With this latest performance, PD shares dropped by -8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.75 for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.35, while it was recorded at 27.00 for the last single week of trading, and 38.30 for the last 200 days.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PagerDuty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PagerDuty Inc. [PD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagerDuty Inc. go to 30.00%.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,102 million, or 89.90% of PD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,020,916, which is approximately 0.24% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,004,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.91 million in PD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $179.99 million in PD stock with ownership of nearly 2.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagerDuty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD] by around 7,731,821 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 6,435,273 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 64,117,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,284,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PD stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,393,696 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,870,194 shares during the same period.