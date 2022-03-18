For Lemonade Inc. [LMND], Analyst sees a rise to $49. What next?

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] traded at a high on 03/17/22, posting a 14.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.90. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results by posting them to its website. Please view the Q4 2021 financial results in the Letter to Shareholders on the company’s investor relations website.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, Lemonade will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3897148 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lemonade Inc. stands at 14.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.11%.

The market cap for LMND stock reached $1.54 billion, with 61.64 million shares outstanding and 40.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, LMND reached a trading volume of 3897148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lemonade Inc. [LMND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on LMND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

How has LMND stock performed recently?

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.48. With this latest performance, LMND shares dropped by -22.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.43 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.04, while it was recorded at 20.31 for the last single week of trading, and 61.56 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]

There are presently around $802 million, or 40.40% of LMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 11,983,384, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 4,996,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.62 million in LMND stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $72.28 million in LMND stock with ownership of nearly -0.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

134 institutional holders increased their position in Lemonade Inc. [NYSE:LMND] by around 3,349,539 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 2,436,776 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 31,111,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,897,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMND stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 794,842 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 363,094 shares during the same period.