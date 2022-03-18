For DLocal Limited [DLO], Analyst sees a drop to $44. What next?

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] surged by $6.85 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $33.80 during the day while it closed the day at $32.68. The company report on March 14, 2022 that dLocal Limited Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results.

Full Year 2021US$6.0 billion Total Payment Volume, up 193% year-over-yearRevenues of US$244.1 million, up 134% year-over-year219% Net Retention Rate41% Adj EBITDA Margin.

Fourth Quarter 2021 US$1.9 billion Total Payment Volume, up 145% year-over-year Revenues of US$76.3 million, up 120% year-over-year 198% Net Retention Rate38% Adj EBITDA Margin.

DLocal Limited stock has also gained 18.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DLO stock has declined by -2.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.63% and lost -8.43% year-on date.

The market cap for DLO stock reached $9.57 billion, with 293.56 million shares outstanding and 127.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, DLO reached a trading volume of 5574704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DLocal Limited [DLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $47.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DLocal Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for DLocal Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $55, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on DLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

DLO stock trade performance evaluation

DLocal Limited [DLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.92. With this latest performance, DLO shares dropped by -0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.63% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.51 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.63, while it was recorded at 26.44 for the last single week of trading.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,429 million, or 96.70% of DLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLO stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 57,310,939, which is approximately -8.159% of the company’s market cap and around 10.46% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,013,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.64 million in DLO stocks shares; and ADDITION ONE GENERAL PARTNER, L.P., currently with $181.81 million in DLO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in DLocal Limited [NASDAQ:DLO] by around 41,056,854 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 15,062,255 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 76,615,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,734,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLO stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,283,020 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,327,186 shares during the same period.