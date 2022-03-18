For AppLovin Corporation [APP], Analyst sees a rise to $70. What next?

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] surged by $2.52 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $52.88 during the day while it closed the day at $52.51. The company report on March 3, 2022 that AppLovin to Participate at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), a leading marketing platform, today announced that CEO Adam Foroughi will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A webcast and archived replay of the event will be available at its investor relations website shortly after the event concludes.

AppLovin Corporation stock has also gained 13.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APP stock has declined by -40.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.68% and lost -44.29% year-on date.

The market cap for APP stock reached $19.70 billion, with 347.81 million shares outstanding and 27.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, APP reached a trading volume of 2881649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AppLovin Corporation [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $95.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $87 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for AppLovin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on APP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

APP stock trade performance evaluation

AppLovin Corporation [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.09. With this latest performance, APP shares dropped by -30.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.68% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.22 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.32, while it was recorded at 47.41 for the last single week of trading, and 76.69 for the last 200 days.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppLovin Corporation [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.37 and a Gross Margin at +64.62. AppLovin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76.

AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AppLovin Corporation [APP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AppLovin Corporation go to 23.50%.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,609 million, or 41.90% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 99,640,489, which is approximately -7.783% of the company’s market cap and around 20.50% of the total institutional ownership; VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 19,413,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $970.47 million in APP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $776.38 million in APP stock with ownership of nearly 474.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppLovin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ:APP] by around 43,291,958 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 16,934,430 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 111,991,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,218,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APP stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,541,337 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,969,125 shares during the same period.