FBR & Co. lifts Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ: EFOI] slipped around -0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.41 at the close of the session, down -7.24%. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Energy Focus, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Conference Call to be Held Today at 11 am ET.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable, energy-efficient lighting and controls systems and ultraviolet-c light disinfection (“UVCD”) products for the commercial, military maritime and consumer markets, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Energy Focus Inc. stock is now -66.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EFOI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.50 and lowest of $1.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.17, which means current price is +23.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, EFOI reached a trading volume of 2988098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]?

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Energy Focus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Focus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on EFOI stock. On May 12, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for EFOI shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Focus Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has EFOI stock performed recently?

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.02. With this latest performance, EFOI shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7556, while it was recorded at 1.3960 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0239 for the last 200 days.

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.54 and a Gross Margin at +30.81. Energy Focus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.54.

Return on Total Capital for EFOI is now -48.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.58. Additionally, EFOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] managed to generate an average of -$104,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Energy Focus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Focus Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 20.40% of EFOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFOI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 625,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.54% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 133,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in EFOI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in EFOI stock with ownership of nearly -12.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Focus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ:EFOI] by around 727,367 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 116,858 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 194,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,038,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFOI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 717,517 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 80,505 shares during the same period.