Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] Is Currently 26.32 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] gained 26.32% on the last trading session, reaching $3.84 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Eos Energy Enterprises Secures Record-Breaking Order from Bridgelink Commodities, LLC.

Znyth™ technology to support up to 500 MWh of Texas storage projects, bringing order backlog above $200 million and approaching 1 GWh in projects.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced it entered into a master supply agreement with Bridgelink Commodities, LLC (“Bridgelink”) for proposed storage projects across Texas. Bridgelink has committed to purchase 240 MWh of energy storage capacity provided by Eos’s Znyth™ zinc-based technology, accompanied by an option to purchase long-term maintenance support, with an additional option to expand to a total of 500 MWh over a term of 3 years, representing a total order value of up to $150 million. Bridgelink, which has over 8 GW of renewable generation projects in development, will rely on Eos technology to support energy curtailment recapture, providing resilience to the local power grid overseen by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (“ERCOT”).

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. represents 53.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $207.17 million with the latest information. EOSE stock price has been found in the range of $2.99 to $3.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, EOSE reached a trading volume of 3392885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $13.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

Trading performance analysis for EOSE stock

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, EOSE shares gained by 17.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.96, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 10.95 for the last 200 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2263.75 and a Gross Margin at -911.18. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2701.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.81.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]

There are presently around $86 million, or 58.80% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 5,369,778, which is approximately -13.086% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 2,899,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.82 million in EOSE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $8.39 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly 26.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 3,755,141 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,284,404 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 23,206,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,245,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 641,154 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 387,883 shares during the same period.