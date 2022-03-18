Enservco Corporation [ENSV] stock Reiterated by Northland Capital analyst, price target now $1.25

Enservco Corporation [AMEX: ENSV] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.44 during the day while it closed the day at $3.00. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Enservco Corporation Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Q3 revenue up 72% as Company posts gains across all service offerings.

Enservco Corporation stock has also loss -30.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENSV stock has inclined by 212.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 150.00% and gained 251.70% year-on date.

The market cap for ENSV stock reached $34.32 million, with 11.43 million shares outstanding and 11.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, ENSV reached a trading volume of 4792110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enservco Corporation [ENSV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENSV shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENSV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Enservco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Enservco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enservco Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

ENSV stock trade performance evaluation

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.56. With this latest performance, ENSV shares gained by 372.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.57 for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.23, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 1.26 for the last 200 days.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enservco Corporation [ENSV] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.32 and a Gross Margin at -43.42. Enservco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.32.

Return on Total Capital for ENSV is now -35.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,000.74. Additionally, ENSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 898.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] managed to generate an average of -$27,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Enservco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enservco Corporation go to 20.00%.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 20.90% of ENSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSV stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 123,635, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 112,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in ENSV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.23 million in ENSV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enservco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Enservco Corporation [AMEX:ENSV] by around 189,625 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 67,939 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 298,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 556,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSV stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 184,240 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 36,754 shares during the same period.