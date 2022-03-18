Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] Revenue clocked in at $28.32 billion, up 3.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] traded at a high on 03/17/22, posting a 3.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $285.51. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Jardiance® phase III EMPA-KIDNEY trial will stop early due to clear positive efficacy in people with chronic kidney disease.

The Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the EMPA-KIDNEY trial be stopped early, following a formal interim assessment.

EMPA-KIDNEY is the largest and broadest dedicated SGLT2 inhibitor trial in chronic kidney disease to date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3264762 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eli Lilly and Company stands at 2.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.38%.

The market cap for LLY stock reached $271.91 billion, with 956.59 million shares outstanding and 904.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 3264762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]?

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $300, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on LLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 6.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 94.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has LLY stock performed recently?

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.33. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 17.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.07 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 250.76, while it was recorded at 274.54 for the last single week of trading, and 247.75 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.65 and a Gross Margin at +74.18. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 8.80%.

Insider trade positions for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $219,804 million, or 84.30% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 107,463,810, which is approximately -0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,261,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.15 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.59 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 6.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,184 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 25,749,923 shares. Additionally, 789 investors decreased positions by around 28,621,382 shares, while 395 investors held positions by with 740,751,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 795,122,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 324 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,553,845 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,591,889 shares during the same period.