Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] Revenue clocked in at $1.00 million, down -8.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ: SOLO] price surged by 9.47 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on March 7, 2022 that ElectraMeccanica Announces New Global Corporate Headquarters in British Columbia.

Consolidated Corporate Infrastructure & New Headquarters to Support Near-Term Growth Plans.

A sum of 3431945 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.59M shares. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares reached a high of $2.11 and dropped to a low of $1.8893 until finishing in the latest session at $2.08.

The one-year SOLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.19. The average equity rating for SOLO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOLO shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on SOLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 239.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

SOLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.77. With this latest performance, SOLO shares dropped by -3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0100, while it was recorded at 1.8700 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1100 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4786.19 and a Gross Margin at -305.11. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11089.64.

Return on Total Capital for SOLO is now -39.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.88. Additionally, SOLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] managed to generate an average of -$529,806 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 45.40 and a Current Ratio set at 45.50.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 16.90% of SOLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOLO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 7,950,863, which is approximately 10.798% of the company’s market cap and around 13.03% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,082,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 million in SOLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.78 million in SOLO stock with ownership of nearly 30.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ:SOLO] by around 5,634,038 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,192,221 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 12,293,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,119,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOLO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,872,426 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 360,849 shares during the same period.