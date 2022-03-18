Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $22

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EIGR] gained 40.25% on the last trading session, reaching $7.98 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Eiger’s Single-dose Peginterferon Lambda for COVID-19 Reduced Risk of Hospitalization or ER Visits by 50% in a Predominantly Vaccinated Population in Phase 3 TOGETHER Study.

Second largest study to date in COVID-19 outpatients (N=1,936).

Highly superior compared to placebo, with a probability of superiority of 99.91% on the primary endpoint.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. represents 34.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $276.51 million with the latest information. EIGR stock price has been found in the range of $6.261 to $8.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 260.25K shares, EIGR reached a trading volume of 26891807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIGR shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on EIGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

Trading performance analysis for EIGR stock

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 80.54. With this latest performance, EIGR shares gained by 81.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.49 for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.50, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 6.60 for the last 200 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -633.66 and a Gross Margin at +93.86. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.10.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]

There are presently around $138 million, or 72.90% of EIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIGR stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 7,044,734, which is approximately 19.207% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.78 million in EIGR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.07 million in EIGR stock with ownership of nearly -0.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:EIGR] by around 3,131,277 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,464,054 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 19,635,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,230,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIGR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 770,596 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 696,616 shares during the same period.