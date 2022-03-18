ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] is -30.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ: MOHO] traded at a high on 03/17/22, posting a 3.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.28. The company report on March 17, 2022 that ECMOHO Receives Approval to Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market.

ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, today announced that on March 16, 2022, the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) approved the Company’s request to transfer the listing of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The transfer is expected to take effect at the opening of business on March 17, 2022. The transfer of the Company’s listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market is not expected to have any impact on trading in the Company’s ADSs. The Company’s ADSs will continue to trade uninterruptedly under the symbol “MOHO.” The Nasdaq Capital Market operates in substantially the same manner as the Nasdaq Global Market, and companies on the Nasdaq Capital Market must meet certain financial and corporate governance requirements to qualify for continued listing.

As previously disclosed, on September 16, 2021, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), as the closing bid price of the ADSs had been below US$1.00 per ADS for the previous 30 consecutive business days. The Company was given a period of 180 calendar days, or until March 15, 2022, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. In response, the Company submitted an application to transfer the listing of its ADSs from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4950636 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ECMOHO Limited stands at 14.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.67%.

The market cap for MOHO stock reached $13.01 million, with 42.20 million shares outstanding and 10.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, MOHO reached a trading volume of 4950636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ECMOHO Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

How has MOHO stock performed recently?

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.74. With this latest performance, MOHO shares gained by 3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.49 for ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2951, while it was recorded at 0.2425 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6935 for the last 200 days.

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.48 and a Gross Margin at +19.23. ECMOHO Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.36.

Return on Total Capital for MOHO is now -11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.07. Additionally, MOHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] managed to generate an average of -$29,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.ECMOHO Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of MOHO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOHO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 233,407, which is approximately 23.95% of the company’s market cap and around 10.82% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 25,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in MOHO stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $4000.0 in MOHO stock with ownership of nearly -91.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ECMOHO Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ:MOHO] by around 91,594 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 281,187 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 76,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOHO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,494 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 110,185 shares during the same period.