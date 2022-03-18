E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] Revenue clocked in at $74.50 million, down -52.03% YTD: What’s Next?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.19%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that the Company has received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on March 3, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from January 19, 2022 to March 2, 2022, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.85 million, with 28.65 million shares outstanding and 11.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, EJH stock reached a trading volume of 3193407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for EJH in the course of the last twelve months was 2.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.70.

EJH Stock Performance Analysis:

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.18% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8099, while it was recorded at 0.6534 for the last single week of trading, and 8.1504 for the last 200 days.

Insight into E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.16 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.60.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now 17.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.25. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] managed to generate an average of $14,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 543,100, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 65.16% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 220,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in EJH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $13000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 775,934 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 18,998 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 19,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 814,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 577,207 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.