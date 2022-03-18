Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] is -58.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Doma Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOMA] closed the trading session at $2.10 on 03/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.9201, while the highest price level was $2.14. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Doma to Participate in the Upcoming JMP Securities Technology Conference and the Jefferies Insurtech Conference.

Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced that it will meet with institutional investors at the following technology-focused conferences: The JMP Securities Technology Conference, and the Jefferies Insurtech Conference. At both events, Doma’s Chief Executive Officer Max Simkoff will participate in a fireside chat discussion, in addition to hosting 1×1 meetings with investors.

Full session details for the conference appearances available at this time are as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.66 percent and weekly performance of -19.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -39.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, DOMA reached to a volume of 3828844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOMA shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Doma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

DOMA stock trade performance evaluation

Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.54. With this latest performance, DOMA shares dropped by -39.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.71 for Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 6.53 for the last 200 days.

Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DOMA is now -0.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.99.

Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $185 million, or 33.70% of DOMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOMA stocks are: FOUNDATION CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 34,256,198, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STEPSTONE GROUP LP, holding 14,879,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.65 million in DOMA stocks shares; and EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, currently with $20.43 million in DOMA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Doma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Doma Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DOMA] by around 45,263,377 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 5,263,688 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 39,400,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,927,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOMA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,342,351 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 4,737,889 shares during the same period.