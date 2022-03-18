Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] is 24.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] jumped around 8.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $133.88 at the close of the session, up 6.57%. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Diamondback Energy, Inc. Responds to Humanitarian Crisis in Eastern Europe and Ukraine.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (“Diamondback”) (Nasdaq: FANG) today announced a $10 million commitment to support various non-profit entities that have risen to meet the humanitarian needs of the people of Ukraine displaced by the Russian invasion of their country.

“These donations are being made to help the millions of men, women, and children who have had to leave their homes as a result of this unjust war and will go to organizations that are giving direct care and comfort to the people of Ukraine in this time of great need,” said Travis Stice, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Diamondback.

Diamondback Energy Inc. stock is now 24.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FANG Stock saw the intraday high of $134.83 and lowest of $128.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 142.09, which means current price is +24.48% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, FANG reached a trading volume of 3421705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $153.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $165 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on FANG stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FANG shares from 92 to 114.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 6.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has FANG stock performed recently?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, FANG shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.65, while it was recorded at 127.99 for the last single week of trading, and 102.69 for the last 200 days.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.01 and a Gross Margin at +62.25. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.77.

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 10.12%.

Insider trade positions for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

There are presently around $20,022 million, or 91.10% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,662,136, which is approximately 1.227% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,265,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in FANG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.4 billion in FANG stock with ownership of nearly 5.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 15,772,326 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 18,213,771 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 125,388,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,374,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,060,153 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,678,488 shares during the same period.