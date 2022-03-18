Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. [CELP] Is Currently 24.49 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. [NYSE: CELP] gained 24.49% on the last trading session, reaching $1.83 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Cypress Environmental Partners Reports Third Quarter Results.

Today, Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) (“Cypress”) reported its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. represents 12.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.53 million with the latest information. CELP stock price has been found in the range of $1.43 to $2.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 287.09K shares, CELP reached a trading volume of 3069943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. [CELP]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $14 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CELP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for CELP stock

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. [CELP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, CELP shares gained by 96.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.63 for Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. [CELP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1897, while it was recorded at 1.6000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5869 for the last 200 days.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. [CELP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. [CELP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of CELP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELP stocks are: SPIRE WEALTH MANAGEMENT with ownership of 33,019, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS, holding 31,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47000.0 in CELP stocks shares; and ADAMS ASSET ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $37000.0 in CELP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. [NYSE:CELP] by around 53,419 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 44,149 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 39,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,419 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 30,424 shares during the same period.