Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] gain 19.21% so far this year. What now?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE: SBS] gained 3.67% or 0.31 points to close at $8.75 with a heavy trading volume of 3404384 shares. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Sabesp – Material Fact.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM – Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP – Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) published today Resolution Nº 1,278 which deals with the 2022 tariff readjustment.

It opened the trading session at $8.52, the shares rose to $8.825 and dropped to $8.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBS points out that the company has recorded 30.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, SBS reached to a volume of 3404384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBS shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for SBS stock

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, SBS shares gained by 23.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.20 for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 8.38 for the last single week of trading, and 6.98 for the last 200 days.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.52 and a Gross Margin at +36.31. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.47.

Return on Total Capital for SBS is now 11.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.62. Additionally, SBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] managed to generate an average of $76,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo go to 10.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]

There are presently around $850 million, or 16.00% of SBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBS stocks are: IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC with ownership of 31,347,346, which is approximately 3.283% of the company’s market cap and around 41.50% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 6,976,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.88 million in SBS stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $51.32 million in SBS stock with ownership of nearly 46.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE:SBS] by around 12,112,683 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 3,909,969 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 84,631,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,653,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 974,534 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 830,025 shares during the same period.