Ascendiant Capital Markets slashes price target on GameStop Corp. [GME] – find out why.

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] gained 0.97% or 0.84 points to close at $87.70 with a heavy trading volume of 3141679 shares. The company report on March 17, 2022 that GameStop Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Announces Intended Launch of NFT Marketplace by Close of Q2 FY22.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today released financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 29, 2022. The Company’s condensed and consolidated financial statements, including GAAP and non-GAAP results, are below. The Company’s Form 10-K and supplemental information can be found at http://investor.GameStop.com. The Company also announced it intends to launch its marketplace for non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) by the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

It opened the trading session at $85.10, the shares rose to $89.58 and dropped to $83.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GME points out that the company has recorded -57.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, GME reached to a volume of 3141679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GameStop Corp. [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $56.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $29, while Wedbush kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 1.60 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 10.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.51.

Trading performance analysis for GME stock

GameStop Corp. [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.79. With this latest performance, GME shares dropped by -30.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.63 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.68, while it was recorded at 85.60 for the last single week of trading, and 169.40 for the last 200 days.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.98 and a Gross Margin at +24.75. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.22.

Return on Total Capital for GME is now -15.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.71. Additionally, GME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GameStop Corp. [GME] managed to generate an average of -$17,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at GameStop Corp. [GME]

There are presently around $1,747 million, or 28.70% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,931,837, which is approximately -0.169% of the company’s market cap and around 17.98% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,194,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $451.2 million in GME stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $143.66 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly 3.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 1,256,663 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 1,091,494 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 17,768,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,117,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 312,865 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 152,739 shares during the same period.