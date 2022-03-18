American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is 6.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] loss -0.14% or -0.13 points to close at $94.94 with a heavy trading volume of 2641904 shares. The company report on March 15, 2022 that I&M Seeks Detailed Proposals for 1,300 MW of Solar, Wind Energy.

First Step in Implementing I&M’s Powering the Next Tomorrow Plan.

Clean Energy Facilities Will Begin Generating Electricity as Early as 2024.

It opened the trading session at $95.22, the shares rose to $95.97 and dropped to $94.755, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEP points out that the company has recorded 10.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, AEP reached to a volume of 2641904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $99.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $93 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 21.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for AEP stock

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 11.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.12 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.37, while it was recorded at 95.28 for the last single week of trading, and 86.84 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

There are presently around $35,554 million, or 74.20% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,072,334, which is approximately 2.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,461,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.94 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.43 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 1.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 662 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 25,979,678 shares. Additionally, 492 investors decreased positions by around 23,637,883 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 324,360,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,978,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,137,334 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,638,585 shares during the same period.