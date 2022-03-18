Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] gain 23.70% so far this year. What now?

Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ: ALTO] gained 8.58% or 0.47 points to close at $5.95 with a heavy trading volume of 2977836 shares. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Increased Net Sales 128% to $385 Million and Gross Profit 209% to $42 Million in Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020.

Improved Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to $35 Million from Net Loss of $21 Million and Adjusted EBITDA 168% to $43 Million in Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020.

It opened the trading session at $5.55, the shares rose to $5.96 and dropped to $5.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALTO points out that the company has recorded 21.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, ALTO reached to a volume of 2977836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALTO shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alto Ingredients Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALTO in the course of the last twelve months was 23.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for ALTO stock

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, ALTO shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.56 for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.43, while it was recorded at 5.72 for the last single week of trading, and 5.32 for the last 200 days.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alto Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alto Ingredients Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]

There are presently around $232 million, or 59.80% of ALTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALTO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,287,599, which is approximately -2.463% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,486,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.59 million in ALTO stocks shares; and COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $21.52 million in ALTO stock with ownership of nearly -27.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

47 institutional holders increased their position in Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ:ALTO] by around 10,339,129 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 9,299,171 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 22,750,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,389,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALTO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,982,905 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 846,404 shares during the same period.