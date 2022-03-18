22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $6

22nd Century Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XXII] closed the trading session at $2.23 on 03/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.05, while the highest price level was $2.26. The company report on March 9, 2022 that 22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) to Host Investor Meetings at Roth Capital Conference March 14-15.

Roth Capital Partners has initiated research coverage on 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and improving health and wellness through modern plant science, today announced that James A. Mish, CEO, and Richard Fitzgerald, CFO, will host investor meetings March 14-15, 2022 as part of the Roth Capital Partners Annual Conference, taking place at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.83 percent and weekly performance of -4.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, XXII reached to a volume of 5073085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XXII shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XXII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for 22nd Century Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $11.50, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on XXII stock. On August 11, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for XXII shares from 4.50 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

XXII stock trade performance evaluation

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.29. With this latest performance, XXII shares dropped by -10.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.82 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.55 and a Gross Margin at +2.65. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -105.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.09.

22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $97 million, or 29.10% of XXII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,191,168, which is approximately 2.413% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 10,168,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.45 million in XXII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.9 million in XXII stock with ownership of nearly -11.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in 22nd Century Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XXII] by around 2,213,010 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,335,478 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 38,270,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,818,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XXII stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 413,166 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 440,224 shares during the same period.