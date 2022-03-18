1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] Is Currently 11.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] closed the trading session at $10.07 on 03/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.785, while the highest price level was $10.11. The company report on February 23, 2022 that One Medical Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021.

2021 Ending Total Membership Count of 736,000, a 34% Increase Year-Over-Year. Ending Consumer and Enterprise Membership Count of 703,000 and At-Risk Membership Count of 33,000.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Revenue of $230.2 Million, an 89% Increase Year-Over-Year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.69 percent and weekly performance of 6.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, ONEM reached to a volume of 2789311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $18.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on ONEM stock. On August 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ONEM shares from 43 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

ONEM stock trade performance evaluation

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.90. With this latest performance, ONEM shares dropped by -13.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.05, while it was recorded at 8.55 for the last single week of trading, and 20.80 for the last 200 days.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.46 and a Gross Margin at +22.50. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.16.

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,348 million, or 80.60% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,124,081, which is approximately 42.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,793,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.1 million in ONEM stocks shares; and CARLYLE GROUP INC., currently with $123.47 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 39,856,159 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 29,321,690 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 79,398,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,576,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,542,552 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 16,886,562 shares during the same period.