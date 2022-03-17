XL Fleet Corp. [XL] Stock trading around $2.21 per share: What’s Next?

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.87% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.56%. The company report on March 4, 2022 that XL Fleet Appoints John Miller to its Board of Directors.

Miller’s strong leadership and financial management experience in the transportation, manufacturing and distribution industries will support XL Fleet’s strategy moving forward.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leading provider of fleet electrification solutions, announced today the appointment of John Miller to its Board of Directors. Mr. Miller will provide strategic counsel to support the future of the business as the Company helps its customers meet decarbonization and sustainability goals.

Over the last 12 months, XL stock dropped by -82.97%. The one-year XL Fleet Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.17. The average equity rating for XL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $312.49 million, with 139.58 million shares outstanding and 95.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, XL stock reached a trading volume of 4029771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on XL Fleet Corp. [XL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XL shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for XL Fleet Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for XL Fleet Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on XL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49.

XL Stock Performance Analysis:

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, XL shares gained by 24.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 5.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XL Fleet Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XL Fleet Corp. [XL] shares currently have an operating margin of -377.60 and a Gross Margin at -4.46. XL Fleet Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +184.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.78.

XL Fleet Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.60 and a Current Ratio set at 22.50.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66 million, or 23.40% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,577,675, which is approximately 1.25% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 6,884,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.98 million in XL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.34 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly 5.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 12,284,974 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,307,598 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 17,889,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,482,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,875,729 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,135,169 shares during the same period.