why JOYY Inc. [YY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $80.43

JOYY Inc. [NASDAQ: YY] jumped around 16.86 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $42.27 at the close of the session, up 66.35%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that JOYY Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results, Achieving First Full Year of Non-GAAP Profitability since its Deconsolidation of YY Live.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

JOYY’s total revenues in the full year of 2021 increased by 36.5% year over year to US$2.619 billion, as its total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 16.8% year over year to US$663.7 million. Notably, BIGO’s full year 2021 revenues grew by 34.1% to $2.324 billion, as its fourth quarter 2021 revenues grew by 13.2% to $576.1 million.

JOYY Inc. stock is now -6.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YY Stock saw the intraday high of $42.92 and lowest of $32.065 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 118.53, which means current price is +82.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 738.43K shares, YY reached a trading volume of 4684305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JOYY Inc. [YY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YY shares is $80.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for JOYY Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $99 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for JOYY Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on YY stock. On July 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for YY shares from 75 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JOYY Inc. is set at 4.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for YY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.47.

How has YY stock performed recently?

JOYY Inc. [YY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, YY shares dropped by -14.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.76 for JOYY Inc. [YY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.29, while it was recorded at 32.14 for the last single week of trading, and 53.64 for the last 200 days.

JOYY Inc. [YY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JOYY Inc. [YY] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.05. JOYY Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.79.

Return on Total Capital for YY is now -6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JOYY Inc. [YY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.75. Additionally, YY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JOYY Inc. [YY] managed to generate an average of -$1,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.JOYY Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for JOYY Inc. [YY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOYY Inc. go to 34.79%.

Insider trade positions for JOYY Inc. [YY]

There are presently around $1,069 million, or 66.40% of YY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YY stocks are: OVATA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 5,500,000, which is approximately -15.385% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,369,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.43 million in YY stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $80.03 million in YY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in JOYY Inc. [NASDAQ:YY] by around 4,698,686 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 10,667,566 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 26,709,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,075,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YY stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,280,043 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,370,429 shares during the same period.