why CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.00

CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ: PRTS] loss -5.89% on the last trading session, reaching $6.71 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2022 that CarParts.com Promotes David Meniane to CEO and Ryan Lockwood to CFO.

CarParts.com, (NASDAQ: PRTS), a leading e-commerce provider of automotive parts and accessories, today announced effective April 18, 2022, COO & CFO, David Meniane will transition to CEO and SVP of Finance, Ryan Lockwood will become CFO. Lev Peker will step down as Chief Executive Officer and director, effective as of close of business on April 15, 2022, to pursue other business opportunities. The Company has also appointed Mr. Meniane as a Class III director to fill the resulting vacancy from Mr. Peker’s departure from the Board.

“CarParts.com has undergone an aggressive turnaround journey, resulting in growth across the business as well as an improved customer experience,” said David Meniane, current COO & CFO and incoming CEO. “I am proud to be assuming the role of CEO at this exciting time and, with Ryan and the team at CarParts.com, will remain focused on business execution, serving our customers and taking CarParts.com to the next level.”.

CarParts.com Inc. represents 52.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $356.30 million with the latest information. PRTS stock price has been found in the range of $5.90 to $6.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 833.59K shares, PRTS reached a trading volume of 3961158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTS shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for CarParts.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for CarParts.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on PRTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarParts.com Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for PRTS stock

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.86. With this latest performance, PRTS shares dropped by -26.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.28 for CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 7.02 for the last single week of trading, and 14.17 for the last 200 days.

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CarParts.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarParts.com Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]

There are presently around $320 million, or 85.60% of PRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTS stocks are: PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,751,916, which is approximately 50.177% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,188,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.73 million in PRTS stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $18.18 million in PRTS stock with ownership of nearly 195.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ:PRTS] by around 11,683,987 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 9,186,578 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 23,998,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,869,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,007,304 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,203,161 shares during the same period.