Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] traded at a low on 03/16/22, posting a -3.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $93.82. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Nutrien Increasing Potash Production in Response to Global Supply Uncertainty.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that in response to the uncertainty of potash supply from Eastern Europe it plans to increase potash production capability to approximately 15 million tonnes in 2022, an increase of nearly one million tonnes compared to previous expectations. The majority of additional volume is expected to be produced in the second half of the year.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine and we hope for an immediate de-escalation of this conflict. The impacts of this conflict extend beyond Eastern Europe as a disruption in supply of key agriculture, fertilizer and energy commodities could have implications for global food security,” said Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s Interim President and CEO.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6187243 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nutrien Ltd. stands at 5.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.75%.

The market cap for NTR stock reached $65.79 billion, with 568.01 million shares outstanding and 544.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, NTR reached a trading volume of 6187243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $80.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price from $68 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 48.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has NTR stock performed recently?

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 27.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.01 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.38, while it was recorded at 98.72 for the last single week of trading, and 68.45 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42.

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 66.50%.

Insider trade positions for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

There are presently around $34,740 million, or 68.53% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,927,103, which is approximately 0.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,750,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.82 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 26,716,453 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 28,336,013 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 301,507,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,560,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,415,700 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,158,423 shares during the same period.