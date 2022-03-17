Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] gained 9.34% on the last trading session, reaching $132.24 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.datadoghq.com/.

Datadog Inc. represents 311.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.51 billion with the latest information. DDOG stock price has been found in the range of $122.73 to $135.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 5699691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $213.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $225, while Truist kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DDOG shares from 210 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 12.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 150.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for DDOG stock

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.41. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -19.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.63, while it was recorded at 127.82 for the last single week of trading, and 142.32 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 54.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $24,883 million, or 79.20% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,169,517, which is approximately 7.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,708,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.87 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly -18.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 32,509,174 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 24,728,331 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 148,507,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,745,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,984,264 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,307,750 shares during the same period.