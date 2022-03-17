Wall Street Analyst Initiated BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] price surged by 2.04 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on March 3, 2022 that BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 9:50 a.m. ET. The event will be held virtually.

The company also will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, Florida on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 2:35 p.m. ET.

A sum of 5699724 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.94M shares. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $15.515 and dropped to a low of $14.43 until finishing in the latest session at $15.47.

The one-year BCRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.81. The average equity rating for BCRX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $22.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on BCRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.17.

BCRX Stock Performance Analysis:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.15. With this latest performance, BCRX shares dropped by -13.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.21 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.02, while it was recorded at 15.88 for the last single week of trading, and 15.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.08 and a Gross Margin at +94.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

BCRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 22.40%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,800 million, or 65.60% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,787,395, which is approximately -3.545% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 12,710,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.7 million in BCRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $142.7 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 24,970,985 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 9,752,650 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 84,015,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,739,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,456,221 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,771,995 shares during the same period.