Wall Street Analyst Downgrade FinVolution Group [FINV]. What else is Wall St. saying

FinVolution Group [NYSE: FINV] traded at a high on 03/16/22, posting a 42.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.56. The company report on March 14, 2022 that FinVolution Group Announces Dividend of US$ 0.205 per American Depositary Share, Representing Approximately 15% Payout Ratio of Net Income for Fiscal Year 2021.

Dividend declaration for the fourth consecutive year.

FinVolution Group (“FinVolution,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has approved to declare a cash dividend of US$0.205 per American Depositary Share which represents a payout ratio of approximately 15% of the Company’s net income for the fiscal year 2021 and is expected to be distributed on or around May 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 13, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4584130 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FinVolution Group stands at 19.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.38%.

The market cap for FINV stock reached $1.29 billion, with 284.97 million shares outstanding and 121.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, FINV reached a trading volume of 4584130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FinVolution Group [FINV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FINV shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FINV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for FinVolution Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for FinVolution Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.72 to $7, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on FINV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FinVolution Group is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for FINV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for FINV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.05.

How has FINV stock performed recently?

FinVolution Group [FINV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.24. With this latest performance, FINV shares gained by 6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FINV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.61 for FinVolution Group [FINV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.14, while it was recorded at 3.46 for the last single week of trading, and 5.98 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for FinVolution Group [FINV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FINV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FinVolution Group go to 1.29%.

Insider trade positions for FinVolution Group [FINV]

There are presently around $242 million, or 46.80% of FINV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FINV stocks are: GOLD DRAGON WORLDWIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 22,644,066, which is approximately 12.943% of the company’s market cap and around 18.78% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 16,490,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.77 million in FINV stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $35.69 million in FINV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FinVolution Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in FinVolution Group [NYSE:FINV] by around 17,318,033 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 15,065,687 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 43,372,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,756,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FINV stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,299,904 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 992,741 shares during the same period.