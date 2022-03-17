Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] is -10.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [NASDAQ: WAFU] loss -14.35% or -0.6 points to close at $3.58 with a heavy trading volume of 5368830 shares. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. Clarifies That the New Regulations Related to Homework and Off-campus Training for Students in China Does Not Impact the Company.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (“Wah Fu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WAFU), a provider of online education and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions and individuals, today clarified that the new policy, Opinions on Further Reducing the Burden of Homework and Off-campus Training for Students in Compulsory Education (“Opinions”), issued by the General Office of the Chinese Communist Party and General Office of the State Council on July 24,2021, will not have a significant adverse effect on the operations or financials of the Company.

The Opinions contain policy guidance on requirements and restrictions relating to online and offline off-campus tutoring or training services which apply to institutions operating in the area of discipline-based off-campus tutoring and training for students in compulsory education (K through 12). However Wah Fu focuses on adult remote learning content and education technology services, providing platform services mainly for adults and universities. On the contrary, Wah Fu’s education technology services and education infrastructure services are encouraged by the Chinese government. Wah Fu follows the laws and industrial policy in China while providing services and has never been involved in discipline tutoring or training for students in compulsory education as mentioned above. Furthermore, the Company has no plans to expand its business in such areas.

It opened the trading session at $4.58, the shares rose to $6.70 and dropped to $3.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WAFU points out that the company has recorded -41.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 31.11K shares, WAFU reached to a volume of 5368830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wah Fu Education Group Limited is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAFU in the course of the last twelve months was 7.21.

Trading performance analysis for WAFU stock

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, WAFU shares gained by 8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.47 for Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.33, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 5.58 for the last 200 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.81 and a Gross Margin at +53.06. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.98.

Return on Total Capital for WAFU is now 10.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.55. Additionally, WAFU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] managed to generate an average of $4,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU]

2 institutional holders increased their position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited [NASDAQ:WAFU] by around 5,089 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 55,162 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 55,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAFU stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,820 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 55,162 shares during the same period.